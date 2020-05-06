Kimball International: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) _ Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $9.5 million.

The Jasper, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 27 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $178.2 million in the period.

Kimball International shares have declined 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 26% in the last 12 months.

