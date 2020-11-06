Kentucky First Federal: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) _ Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $285,000.

On a per-share basis, the Hazard, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 4 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $3.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.5 million.

Kentucky First Federal shares have dropped 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

