Kelly Services: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) _ Kelly Services Inc. (KELYB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $33.1 million.

The Troy, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 56 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period.

Kelly Services shares have decreased 18 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 16 percent in the last 12 months.

