Kansas City Southern in talks on Canadian Pacific's $31B bid JOSH FUNK, AP Business Writer Sep. 7, 2021 Updated: Sep. 7, 2021 10:46 a.m.
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, a Canadian National Rail locomotive moves through the rail yard in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2004, file photo, the logo of Kansas City Southern is down on a restored 1954 Kansas City Southern passenger locomotive at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo.
FILE - In this May 23, 2012, file photo, surveyors work next to Canadian Pacific Rail trains which are parked on the train tracks in Toronto.
FILE - In this May 13, 2021, file photo, a man walks into Central Station next to Canadian National headquarters in Montreal.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kansas City Southern is in talks with Canadian Pacific to determine whether its $31 billion bid is the best offer on the table after regulators rejected a key part of Canadian National's $33.6 billion offer last week.
Kansas City Southern said Saturday that its board believes CP's lower offer could be the better deal because the Surface Transportation Board said that Canadian National won't be able to use a voting trust to acquire Kansas City Southern and hold the railroad during the board's lengthy review of the overall deal.