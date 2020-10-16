Kansas City Southern: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Kansas City Southern (KSU) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $189.8 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $2.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.96 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The railroad company posted revenue of $659.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $662.4 million.

Kansas City Southern shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased roughly 8%. The stock has climbed 37% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KSU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KSU