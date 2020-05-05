Jones Lang LaSalle: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $5.3 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The financial and professional services company posted revenue of $4.1 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.86 billion.

Jones Lang LaSalle shares have decreased 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 33% in the last 12 months.

