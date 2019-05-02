Jason Industries: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Jason Industries Inc. (JASN) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its first quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The manufacturing company posted revenue of $142 million in the period.

Jason Industries expects full-year revenue in the range of $565 million to $585 million.

The company's shares closed at $1.46. A year ago, they were trading at $2.74.

