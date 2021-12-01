Omicron keeps world jittery as more information drips out MARI YAMAGUCHI, FOSTER KLUG and RAF CASERT, Associated Press Dec. 1, 2021 Updated: Dec. 1, 2021 8:30 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — The omicron variant kept a jittery world off kilter Wednesday as Japan further tightened travel restrictions, infections linked to the new version of the coronavirus popped up in more places and new evidence made clear the mutant strain was circulating weeks earlier than thought.
Much is still unknown about the new variant, including how contagious it is and whether it can evade vaccines, and the European Union chief acknowledged that waiting for scientists to tell the world more felt like "an eternity.” Meanwhile, many nations in Europe are still dealing with a surge in infections and hospitalizations from their old foe, the delta variant.
