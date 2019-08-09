Jakks: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) _ Jakks Pacific Inc. (JAKK) on Friday reported a loss of $22.5 million in its second quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 96 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, were 83 cents per share.

The toymaker posted revenue of $95.2 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 80 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.35.

