Jack In The Box: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $7.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $1.17 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The burger chain posted revenue of $307.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $296.1 million.

Jack In The Box shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $88.76, a rise of nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JACK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JACK