JPMorgan's 2Q profits more than double, beating expectations

Seth Wenig/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase said its second quarter profits more than doubled from a year ago — a reflection of the improving global economy and fewer bad loans on its balance sheet. But the bank's revenues fell noticeably in the quarter, due partially to the fact that interest rates have fallen sharply the last three months.

The nation's biggest bank by assets said Tuesday that it earned $11.95 billion, or $3.78 per share, up from the a profit of $4.69 billion, or $1.38 a share, in the same period a year ago. The results were well above Wall Street's forecast for earnings of $3.20 a share this quarter, according to FactSet.