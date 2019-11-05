https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Iteris-Fiscal-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14811879.php
Iteris: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) _ Iteris Inc. (ITI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.
The Santa Ana, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.
The vehicle detection and traffic control company posted revenue of $27.9 million in the period.
Iteris shares have climbed 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.56, a rise of 26% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITI
