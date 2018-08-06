Ironwood: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) on Monday reported a loss of $49.4 million in its second quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $81.1 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $89.7 million.

Ironwood shares have climbed 28 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 24 percent in the last 12 months.

