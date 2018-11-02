Iridex: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Iridex Corp. (IRIX) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents.

The medical laser company posted revenue of $11.3 million in the period.

Iridex expects full-year revenue in the range of $41 million to $42 million.

Iridex shares have dropped 26 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 34 percent in the last 12 months.

