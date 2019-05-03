Investors gather to learn from Buffett and each other

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — In the days before Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting, classrooms and hotel meeting rooms around Omaha fill up with investors eager to learn more about the philosophy Warren Buffett used to build his fortune.

The outside gatherings are a big part of the draw for many who make the pilgrimage to Omaha because of the lessons learned and friendships nurtured.

But of course they remain much smaller than Saturday's main event, which is expected to again draw roughly 40,000 people to an arena where Buffett and Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger will spend hours answering questions even though the meeting is now webcast live.

Financial author and analyst Laura Rittenhouse has been coming to Berkshire's annual meeting for 21 straight years because it's reinvigorating to gather with other value investors and rekindle friendships.