Investor Warren Buffett to make lengthy TV appearance Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Investor Warren Buffett will appear on live television for three hours Monday morning to answer questions after his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders was released over the weekend.

Buffett will be on CNBC from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. Central on Monday.

Buffett's letter is always well-read in the business world because of his successful investing track record and his talent for explaining complicated business subjects in entertaining terms.

But Saturday's letter mostly focused on Berkshire's businesses.

The Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate Buffett leads as chairman and CEO owns more than 90 companies, including insurance, utility, railroad, manufacturing and retail firms. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company also holds significant stakes in Coca-Cola, Wells Fargo, American Express, IBM, Apple and other companies.