Invesco Mortgage Capital: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $18.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $158.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $29.7 million.

Invesco Mortgage Capital shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.32, a climb of roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IVR