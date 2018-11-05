Intersect ENT: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) on Monday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its third quarter.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The maker of absorbable nasal implants posted revenue of $24.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Intersect ENT said it expects revenue in the range of $30.3 million to $33.3 million.

Intersect ENT shares have decreased 11 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly in the last 12 months.

