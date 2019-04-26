Interpublic: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Friday reported a loss of $8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were 11 cents per share.

The marketing and advertising company posted revenue of $2.36 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2 billion.

Interpublic shares have risen 8 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 17 percent. The stock has fallen 8.5 percent in the last 12 months.

