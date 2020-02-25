Insulet: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ACTON, Mass. (AP) _ Insulet Corp. (PODD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 8 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The maker of insulin infusion systems posted revenue of $209.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197.8 million.

Insulet shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $197.31, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PODD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PODD