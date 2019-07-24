Innoviva: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) _ Innoviva Inc. (INVA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $37.7 million.

The Brisbane, California-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $64.1 million in the period.

Innoviva shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.03, a drop of 6.5% in the last 12 months.

