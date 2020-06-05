Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of June 8

Goedeker - Ballwin, Mo., 1 million shares, priced $14-$16, managed by ThinkEquity. Proposed Nasdaq symbol GOED. Business: Operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and home goods.

Hudson Executive Investment - New York, 30 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Citi/JP Morgan. Proposed Nasdaq symbol HECCU. Business: Blank company formed by Hudson Executive Capital targeting fintech or healthcare.

Lantern Pharma - Dallas, Texas, 1.6 million shares, priced $15-$17, managed by ThinkEquity/Dougherty & Company. Proposed Nasdaq symbol LTRN. Business: Biotech redeveloping abandoned drugs for non-small cell lung cancer.

uCloudlink - Hong Kong, 2.6 million shares, priced $18-$20.50, managed by I-Bankers Securities/Valuable Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol UCL. Business: Mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in China.

Vroom - New York, 18.8 million shares, priced $15-$17, managed by Goldman Sachs/BofA Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol VRM. Business: Online used car marketplace.