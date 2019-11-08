Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Nov. 11

Alpine Income Property Trust - Daytona Beach, Fla., 7.5 million shares, priced $21-$21, managed by Raymond James/Baird. Propose NYSE symbol PINE. Business: Single-tenant commercial net lease REIT formed by Consolidated-Tomoka.

SiTIme - Santa Clara, Calif., 4.3 million shares, priced $13-$15, managed by Barclays/Stifel. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SITM. Business: Fabless producer of silicon timing systems being spun out of MegaChips.