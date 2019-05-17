Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of May 20.

Bicycle Therapeutics - Cambridge, United Kingdom, 4.3 million shares, priced $14-$16, managed by Goldman Sachs/Jefferies. Proposed Nasdaq symbol BCYC. Business: Phase 1 biotech developing novel oncology medicines based on bicyclic peptides.

GX Acquisition - New York, 25 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Cantor Fitzerald. Proposed Nasdaq symbol GXGXU. Business: Blank check company led by the managing partners of Trimaran Capital Partners.

IDEAYA Biosciences - San Francisco, 5 million shares, priced $13-$15, managed by JP Morgan/Citi. Business: Phase 1 biotech developing targeted therapies for genetically-defined cancers.

Peloton Therapeutics - Dallas, 9.4 million shares, priced $15-$17, managed by JP Morgan/Citi. Proposed Nasdaq PLTX. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing small-molecule HIF-2a inhibitors for kidney cancer.

Rattler Midstream LP - Midland, Texas, 33.3 million shares, priced $16-$19, managed by Credit Suisse/BofA Merrill Lynch. Proposed Nasdaq symbol RTLR. Business: Oil and gas midstream services unit being spun of Diamondback.