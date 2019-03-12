Independence Holding: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Independence Holding Co. (IHC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.8 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $87.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.5 million, or $1.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $350.8 million.

Independence Holding shares have climbed nearly 8 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $37.97, a rise of 20 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IHC