Illumina: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $209 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.43 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The genetic testing tools company posted revenue of $830 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $787.6 million.

Illumina expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.35 to $5.45 per share.

Illumina shares have climbed 32 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $289.44, a climb of 65 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ILMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ILMN