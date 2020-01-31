Illinois Tool Works: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $641 million.

The Glenview, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.99 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.88 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The equipment manufacturer for the transportation, power, food and construction industries posted revenue of $3.47 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.45 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.52 billion, or $7.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.11 billion.

Illinois Tool Works expects full-year earnings to be $7.65 to $8.05 per share.

Illinois Tool Works shares have dropped almost 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed roughly 2%. The stock has increased 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

