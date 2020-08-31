IF Bancorp: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WATSEKA, Ill. (AP) _ IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.4 million.

The bank, based in Watseka, Illinois, said it had earnings of 45 cents per share.

The savings and loan holding company posted revenue of $7.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.1 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.2 million, or $1.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.1 million.

IF Bancorp shares have dropped 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $16.16, a decline of 26% in the last 12 months.

