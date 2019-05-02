ICE: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $484 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange and other stock markets posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.27 billion, matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in July, ICE said it expects revenue in the range of $550 million to $555 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.29 billion.

ICE shares have climbed 7% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 17%. The stock has increased 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICE