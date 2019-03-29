Hyundai finds new engine problem, prompting another recall

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai has found a new problem that can cause its car engines to fail or catch fire, issuing yet another recall to fix problems that have affected more than 6 million vehicles since 2015.

The Korean automaker is recalling about 20,000 Veloster cars in the U.S. and Canada because fuel can prematurely ignite in the cylinders around the pistons. U.S. government documents show the problem can cause excess pressure and damage the engine, causing vehicles to stall and in some cases catch fire. Only 2013 Velosters are covered.

It's a different problem from what has caused the rest of the recalls since 2015 from Hyundai and its affiliated automaker Kia, which have been plagued by engine failures and fires across the U.S.