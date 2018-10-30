Hyatt Hotels: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $237 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.09. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 33 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The hotel operator posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

Hyatt Hotels shares have decreased nearly 10 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $66.50, an increase of slightly more than 6 percent in the last 12 months.

