HubSpot: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15 million in its third quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform posted revenue of $173.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $169.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, HubSpot expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 42 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $180.3 million to $181.3 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

HubSpot expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.44 to $1.46 per share, with revenue ranging from $669 million to $670 million.

HubSpot shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $151.70, an increase of 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUBS