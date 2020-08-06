Howmet: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) on Thursday reported a loss of $96 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Howmet said it expects revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 60 cents to 72 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $5.1 billion to $5.3 billion.

Howmet shares have declined 48% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 32% in the last 12 months.

