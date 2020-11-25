How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

U.S. stock indexes closed mostly lower Wednesday, giving up some of their recent gains, on a day of mostly quiet trading ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Industrial, energy and health care stocks accounted for much of the selling. Technology stocks rose, driving the Nasdaq composite to an all-time high.

The selling followed reports showing the number of Americans seeking unemployment aid jumped last week to the highest level in more than a month. A separate report showed consumer spending posted the weakest gain since April.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 5.76 points, or 0.2%, to 3,629.65.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 173.77 points, or 0.6%, to 29,872.47.

The Nasdaq gained 57.62 points, or 0.5%, to 12,094.40.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 8.51 points, or 0.5%, to 1,845.02.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 72.11 points, or 2%.

The Dow is up 608.99 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 239.43 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 59.68 points, or 3.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 398.87 points, or 12.4%.

The Dow is up 1,334.03 points, or 4.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,121.80 points, or 34.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 176.55 points, or 10.6%.