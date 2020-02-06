How major US stock indexes fared Thursday
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday, extending the market's gains to a fourth straight day.
The major indexes each hit all-time highs, led by gains in technology and communication services stocks. Bond prices rose, sending yields lower.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 index rose 11.09 points, or 0.3%, to 3,345.78.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 88.92 points, or 0.3%, to 29,379.77.
The Nasdaq climbed 63.47 points, or 0.7%, to 9,572.15.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 4.46 points, or 0.3%, to 1,677.46.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 120.26 points, or 3.7%.
The Dow is up 1,123.74 points, or 4%.
The Nasdaq is up 421.22 points, or 4.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 63.40 points, or 3.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 115 points, or 3.6%.
The Dow is up 841.33 points, or 3%.
The Nasdaq is up 599.55 points, or 6.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 8.99 points, or 0.5%.