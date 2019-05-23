How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks slumped on Wall Street Thursday, handing the market its second straight loss, as investors worried about an apparent stalemate in trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Trade-sensitive technology stocks led the market slide. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slid to its lowest level in more than a year as traders sought safety in the bond market.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index fell 34.03 points, or 1.2%, to 2,822.24.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 286.14 points, or 1.1%, to 25,490.47.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 122.56 points, or 1.6%, to 7,628.28.

The Russell 200 index of small company stocks gave up 30.25 points, or 2%, to 1,501.38.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 37.29 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is down 273.53 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 188 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 34.38 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 315.39 points, or 12.5%.

The Dow is up 2,163.01 points, or 9.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 993.01 points, or 15%.

The Russell 2000 is up 152.82 points, or 11.3%.