How major US stock indexes fared Monday

U.S. and global markets rose modestly on Monday, as investors made preparations for President Donald Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore. European investors also focused on Italy's new government, and its future using the euro.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 2.97 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,782.00.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 5.78 points, or 0.02 percent, to 25,322.31.

The Nasdaq composite rose 14.41 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,659.93.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks finished with a gain of 2.19 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,674.68.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 108.39 points, or 4.1 percent.

The Dow is up 603.09 points, or 2.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 756.53 points, or 11 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 2.19 points, or 9.1 percent.