How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday as the market ended the first quarter with its biggest quarterly gain in a decade.

The blockbuster gains for the benchmark S&P 500 index marked a stunning turnaround for stocks after a steep sell-off in the last three months of 2018. Ride-hailing company Lyft made its much-anticipated stock market debut, jumping 8.7 percent above its offering price.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index gained 18.96 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,834.40.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 211.22 points, or 0.8 percent, to 25,928.68.

The Nasdaq composite added 60.16 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,729.32.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 4.63 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,539.74.

For the week:

The S&P 500 gained 33.69 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Dow rose 426.36 points, or 1.7 percent.

The Nasdaq added 86.65 points, or 1.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 picked up 33.82 points, or 2.3 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 327.55 points, or 13.1 percent.

The Dow is up 2,601.22 points, or 11.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,094.04 points, or 16.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 191.18 points, or 14.2 percent.