Houghton Mifflin: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (HMHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $346 million in its first quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of $2.77 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The book publisher posted revenue of $189.9 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.43. A year ago, they were trading at $8.10.

