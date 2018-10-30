Horizon Technology Finance: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) _ Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $4.3 million.

The Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 30 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $7.8 million in the period.

Horizon Technology Finance shares have decreased 7.5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.38, a fall of 2.5 percent in the last 12 months.

