Homology Medicines: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.8 million in its third quarter.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

The gene editing company posted revenue of $954,100 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $954,000.

