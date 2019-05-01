Hologic: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) _ Hologic Inc. (HOLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $272.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $818.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $805.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Hologic expects its per-share earnings to range from 60 cents to 62 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $825 million to $840 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $840.8 million.

Hologic expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.41 to $2.44 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.35 billion.

Hologic shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $46.05, a climb of 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOLX