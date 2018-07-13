Hingham Savings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $8 million.

The bank, based in Hingham, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of $3.64 per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $23.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest income was $16.6 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Hingham Savings shares have risen almost 4 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $215, a climb of 17 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HIFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HIFS