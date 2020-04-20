Hexcel: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Hexcel Corp. (HXL) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $42.4 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The maker of lightweight composite materials posted revenue of $541 million in the period.

Hexcel shares have decreased 58% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $31.03, a decrease of 55% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HXL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HXL