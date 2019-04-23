Hexcel: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Hexcel Corp. (HXL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $72.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 84 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The maker of lightweight composite materials posted revenue of $609.9 million in the period.

Hexcel expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.38 to $3.52 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion.

Hexcel shares have climbed 21 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $69.63, a rise of 7 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HXL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HXL