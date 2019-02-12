Hennessy Advisors: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) _ Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $3.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Novato, California-based company said it had profit of 39 cents.

The investment manager posted revenue of $11.6 million in the period.

Hennessy Advisors shares have risen 14 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.40, a fall of 33 percent in the last 12 months.

