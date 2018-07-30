Heidrick & Struggles: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $11.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The executive search firm posted revenue of $187.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $183.1 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $164.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Heidrick & Struggles said it expects revenue in the range of $170 million to $180 million.

Heidrick & Struggles shares have risen 39 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $34.20, an increase of 85 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSII