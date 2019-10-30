Heartland Express: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) _ Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $20.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Liberty, Iowa-based company said it had net income of 25 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $147.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $149.7 million.

Heartland Express shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTLD