Heartland Express: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) _ Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $17.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Liberty, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 22 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $155.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.5 million.

Heartland Express shares have decreased 21 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 14 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTLD