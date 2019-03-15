Harvest Capital: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Harvest Capital Credit Corp. (HCAP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.5 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 25 cents per share.

The provider of financial services to small and mid-sized companies posted revenue of $4.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.1 million, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $16.2 million.

Harvest Capital shares have climbed slightly more than 1 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined almost 7 percent in the last 12 months.

